Mumbai: Policeman Loses ₹36L In Investment Scam After Friend Tricked Him With Hefty Returns

Representational Image | File

A policeman lost Rs 36 lakh after a friend and his businessman boss induced him into investing money in a project on the false promise of handsome returns. Lured by good money, the cop borrowed from relatives and friends. However, with no returns or the original amount coming his way, he approached the Bandra police.

The cop met the businessman, along with a friend

The policeman, Appasaheb Birajdar (35), resides at police quarters in Bandra West. In September 2022, he was approached by a long-time acquaintance, Rajesh Chhapekar (29), a resident of Pali Hill, with a proposal that his boss Ravi Jaysingh and his wife Monisha Jaysingh have started the Vandan project for investment. Despite initial hesitation, Birajdar agreed to meet and discuss the project details.

Cop's friend asks him to borrow money from relatives and friends to invest

They met at the Gokul Hotel in Bandra West a month later, where Chhapekar shared all the project details with Birajdar. He also mentioned that Jaysingh was involved in a large-scale business with the Customs Department. Despite Birajdar's refusal, Chhapekar continued to pressure Birajdar to invest, advising him to borrow money from relatives and friends.

Cop asked about returns but received nothing

Chhapekar suggested an investment range of Rs 35-40 lakh, promising returns within six months. Birajdar's relatives believed in his investment plan and transferred Rs 16 lakh to Chhapekar's IndusInd and ICICI bank accounts. Additionally, Birajdar handed Rs 20 lakh in cash. After that, Chhapekar continued to request extra investment, which Birajdar refused. Birajdar pursued his friend and boss for returns for months but received nothing. On October 13 this year, Birajdar filed the case.