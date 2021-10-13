See pics: PM Narendra Modi launches PM GatiShakti Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity - Here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity at Pragati Maidan in the national capital.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also inaugurated the new exhibition complex (Exhibition Halls 2 to 5) at Pragati Maidan in the national capital. India Trade Promotion Organisation's flagship event, India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2021 will also be held from November 14-27, 2021 in these new exhibition halls.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Describing it as a historic event for the country's infrastructure landscape, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday said the PM GatiShakti project will break departmental silos and institutionalise holistic planning for the stakeholders across major infrastructure projects.

All departments will have visibility of each other's projects through a centralised portal and the multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services, it said.

According to PMO, PM GatiShakti is the result of the Prime Minister's constant endeavour to build Next Generation Infrastructure which improves Ease of Living as well as Ease of Doing Business. The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people. PM GatiShakti will provide the public and business community information regarding the upcoming connectivity projects, other business hubs, industrial areas and surrounding environment.

It will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports and UDAN. Economic Zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agri zones will be covered to improve connectivity and make Indian businesses more competitive.

It will also leverage technology extensively including spatial planning tools with ISRO imagery developed by BiSAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics).

PM GatiShakti will provide the public and business community information regarding the upcoming connectivity projects, other business hubs, industrial areas and surrounding environment.

"This will enable the investors to plan their businesses at suitable locations leading to enhanced synergies. It will create multiple employment opportunities and give a boost to the economy. It will improve the global competitiveness of local products by cutting down the logistics costs and improving the supply chains, and also ensure proper linkages for local industry & consumers," read the release.

All you need to know about GatiShakti:

The PMO said that the GatiShakti is based on the six pillars of comprehensiveness, prioritisation, optimisation, synchronisation and being analytical and dynamic.

1. Comprehensiveness: It will include all the existing and planned initiatives of various Ministries and Departments with one centralized portal. Each and every Department will now have visibility of each other’s activities providing critical data while planning & execution of projects in a comprehensive manner.

2. Prioritization: Through this, different Departments will be able to prioritize their projects through cross–sectoral interactions.

3. Optimization: The National Master Plan will assist different ministries in planning for projects after identification of critical gaps. For the transportation of the goods from one place to another, the plan will help in selecting the most optimum route in terms of time and cost.

4. Synchronization: Individual Ministries and Departments often work in silos. There is lack of coordination in planning and implementation of the project resulting in delays. PM GatiShakti will help in synchronizing the activities of each department, as well as of different layers of governance, in a holistic manner by ensuring coordination of work between them.

5. Analytical: The plan will provide the entire data at one place with GIS based spatial planning and analytical tools having 200+ layers, enabling better visibility to the executing agency.

6. Dynamic: All Ministries and Departments will now be able to visualize, review and monitor the progress of cross-sectoral projects, through the GIS platform, as the satellite imagery will give on-ground progress periodically and progress of the projects will be updated on a regular basis on the portal. It will help in identifying the vital interventions for enhancing and updating the master plan.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 11:50 AM IST