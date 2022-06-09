'Secure safety and rights of Hindu minority': India tells Pakistan after temple vandalised in Karachi

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi | ANI Photo

India on Friday conveyed its protest to the Pakistan government on the vandalization of a Hindu temple in Karachi, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. India has also asked the neighbouring country to secure safety and rights of the Hindu minority, he added.

On Wednesday, a Hindu temple was attacked by some extremists in Karachi, Sindh province of the country. The incident took place at the Korangi Number 5 area of the country's port city.

The Shri Mari Mata Mandir, which also houses the residence of the Hindu priest, was attacked, triggering fear among the Hindu community.

A violent mob attacked the house of the priest and vandalised the idols. No arrests have been made by Pakistan police so far.

The idols were brought by the priest a few days ago to be installed in the under-construction temple.

"We don't know who has attacked and why," The Express Tribune newspaper quoted a local Hindu resident as saying.

Eyewitnesses say six to eight individuals on motorcycles attacked the complex. "Five to six unknown suspects entered the temple and escaped after vandalising it," said Korangi SHO Farooq Sanjrani.

Police said that they are collecting the evidence adding that they cordoned off the area and provided protection to the community.

(With ANI inputs)