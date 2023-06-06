 Secunderabad-Agartala Express: Passengers Panic After Smoke Detected, Train Departs After 45 Mins
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSecunderabad-Agartala Express: Passengers Panic After Smoke Detected, Train Departs After 45 Mins

Secunderabad-Agartala Express: Passengers Panic After Smoke Detected, Train Departs After 45 Mins

Some angry passengers were seen complaining about the safety measures in trains and mentioned the Coromandel Express train accident, showing how the deadly accident has moved one and all.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Representative Image

Days after the horrific Odisha train tragedy, passengers of the Secunderabad-Agartala Express train had to go through a scarry experience after smoke was detected in the train. The incident led to the train departing from the station after 45 minutes. Some angry passengers were seen complaining about the safety measures in trains and mentioned the Coromandel Express train accident, showing how the deadly accident has moved one and all.

Passengers raised alarm

As per reports in OdishaTV, a few passengers noticed smoke in the B-5 coach. Soon, the passengers raised an alarm. The report also claimed that several passengers deboarded the train and refused to travel on the train. A demand for change of the train coach was also made.

Read Also
LIC simplifies claims process for victims of Odisha train tragedy
article-image

Short-circuit the cause

Finally, it was found that the smoke was a result of a possible short-circuit in the air-condition coach. The train left the station after 45 minutes, after the issue was resolved and the passengers were assured that everything was back to normal.

Read Also
Odisha Tragedy: Railways And State Govt Issue Urgent Appeal, Seek Public Assistance In...
article-image

Passengers assured of safety

As video on the local news channel showed, the passengers were gripped with a sense of panic as soon as news spread that smoke was detected from one of the coaches. For many, it brought back pictures of the traumatic train accident of June 2 in Odisha's Balasore district near Bahanaga Bazar railway station that killed over 250 people and injured over 1000 passengers.

Read Also
Odisha Train Tragedy: CBI Commences Investigation Into Accident That Killed 275
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Secunderabad-Agartala Express: Passengers Panic After Smoke Detected, Train Departs After 45 Mins

Secunderabad-Agartala Express: Passengers Panic After Smoke Detected, Train Departs After 45 Mins

Karnataka: After Row Over Minister's Remark, CM Siddaramaiah Says Law Banning Cow Slaughter Will Be...

Karnataka: After Row Over Minister's Remark, CM Siddaramaiah Says Law Banning Cow Slaughter Will Be...

Bihar Youtuber Manish Kashyap Video Trends Days After Under- Construction Bridge Collapses in...

Bihar Youtuber Manish Kashyap Video Trends Days After Under- Construction Bridge Collapses in...

Rajasthan Crime: Woman Kidnapped, Forcibly Married Even As She Kept Crying For Help; Shocking Video...

Rajasthan Crime: Woman Kidnapped, Forcibly Married Even As She Kept Crying For Help; Shocking Video...

With Thermal Projects Delayed UP Banking On Import, Purchase To Meet Electricity Demand

With Thermal Projects Delayed UP Banking On Import, Purchase To Meet Electricity Demand