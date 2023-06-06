Secunderabad-Agartala Express: Passengers Panic After Smoke Detected, Train Departs After 45 Mins

Representative Image | Representative Image

Days after the horrific Odisha train tragedy, passengers of the Secunderabad-Agartala Express train had to go through a scarry experience after smoke was detected in the train. The incident led to the train departing from the station after 45 minutes. Some angry passengers were seen complaining about the safety measures in trains and mentioned the Coromandel Express train accident, showing how the deadly accident has moved one and all.

Passengers raised alarm

As per reports in OdishaTV, a few passengers noticed smoke in the B-5 coach. Soon, the passengers raised an alarm. The report also claimed that several passengers deboarded the train and refused to travel on the train. A demand for change of the train coach was also made.

Short-circuit the cause

Finally, it was found that the smoke was a result of a possible short-circuit in the air-condition coach. The train left the station after 45 minutes, after the issue was resolved and the passengers were assured that everything was back to normal.

Passengers assured of safety

As video on the local news channel showed, the passengers were gripped with a sense of panic as soon as news spread that smoke was detected from one of the coaches. For many, it brought back pictures of the traumatic train accident of June 2 in Odisha's Balasore district near Bahanaga Bazar railway station that killed over 250 people and injured over 1000 passengers.

