LIC simplifies claims process for victims of Odisha train tragedy

Life Insurance Corp of India on Monday announced relaxations in the claim settlement process for the victims of the Odisha train tragedy. In lieu of registered death certificates, list of casualties published by railway authorities, police or any state or central government authorities will be accepted as proof of death, the company said in a press release.

The company has also set up a help desk at the divisional and branch level to respond to claims-related queries and to provide assistance to claimants, it said.

All efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out and claims are settled expeditiously to the affected families.

For further assistance the claimants may contact nearest Branch/Division/Customer Zones.

The claimants may also call at our call centre – 02268276827.