SC's contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan: Who is Mehek Maheshwari and why did he file PIL?

The Supreme Court today will begin its contempt proceeding case against lawyer Prashant Bhushan and Twitter India for two tweets that have criticised the apex court.

The first tweet has claimed that the four previous Chief Justices of India each played a role in destroying democracy in the country for the past six years.

The second tweet accused Chief Justice SA Bobde of riding a motorcycle without a helmet or a face mask during the pandemic. The picture of the Chief Justice was shared on social media last month where he was seen riding a Harley Davidson.

The contempt case was filed by Supreme Court advocate Mehek Maheshwari, who tweeted, “The Contempt Petition against Adv Prashant bhushan is filed my me as he made very inhuman remarks against our CJI Bobde of which Hon'ble Supreme Court took suo moto Cognizance.”

In his petition, Maheshwari adds, “The tweet is of serious nature and raises questions on the sovereign function of the CJI.”

Maeshwari, who is a self-proclaimed life coach, also assisted in cases such as National Herald, Ram Mandir Ayodhya, Sunanda Pushkar Murder, Delhi IIT, Tirupati temple etc, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked in Subramanian Swamy's office as an associate.