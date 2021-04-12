SC to hear plea in Rafale deal case after two weeks

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Monday agreed to give an urgent hearing, but without immediately fixing a date, on a petition seeking a fresh investigation into the alleged corruption in the Rafale deal. It is said that the plea will be heard after two weeks.

As per the latest allegations reported by French news portal Mediapart last week, one million Euros were paid to Indian middleman Sushen Gupta.

In his petition, advocate Manohar Sharma has made Prime Minister Narendra Modi as respondent No 1, Union of India as No 2 and the Central Bureau of Investigation as respondent No 3.

Last week, Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale fighter jet, had categorically rejected the allegations of corruption in the Rs 59,000-crore deal signed by PM Modi in 2016 for supply of 36 jets, 15 of which have been already delivered.