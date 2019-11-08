SC to deliver verdict in Ayodhya case Saturday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday will deliver its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case.

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had concluded the hearing in the case and reserved its verdict in last month.

The apex court heard a batch of petitions challenging September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court judgment trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts among Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board, and Nirmohi Akhara.