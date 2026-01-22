Arvind Kejriwal Acquitted In ED Case: AAP Claims Victory Of Truth

AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal |

Chandigarh: Reacting to the Delhi court’s decision acquitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to the alleged excise policy matter, AAP Punjab president Aman Arora on Thursday held that once again, truth has prevailed over lies, deceit and political vendetta.

Arora further alleged that for a long time, the BJP-led Central government had been misusing agencies like the ED to file false and baseless cases against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. The sole objective, he said, was to malign AAP’s image and weaken Kejriwal’s politics.

He held that the acquittal of Arvind Kejriwal in ED cases proves that the allegations were fabricated and politically motivated. “The BJP government’s intention was never justice; it was only to harass and defame our National Convenor,” Arora said.