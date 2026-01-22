 Arvind Kejriwal Acquitted In ED Case: AAP Claims Victory Of Truth
Delhi court acquitted AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in an ED case related to alleged excise policy violations. Reacting, AAP Punjab president Aman Arora said truth has triumphed over political vendetta and falsehood. Arora alleged that the BJP-led central government misused agencies like the ED to target Kejriwal and malign AAP’s image.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 11:09 PM IST
AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal |

Chandigarh: Reacting to the Delhi court’s decision acquitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to the alleged excise policy matter, AAP Punjab president Aman Arora on Thursday held that once again, truth has prevailed over lies, deceit and political vendetta.

Arora further alleged that for a long time, the BJP-led Central government had been misusing agencies like the ED to file false and baseless cases against Kejriwal and other AAP leaders. The sole objective, he said, was to malign AAP’s image and weaken Kejriwal’s politics.

