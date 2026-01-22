'Sajjan Kumar Acquittal Shocks Sikhs Worldwide': Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh: The acquittal of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in 1984 Sikh genocide case has shocked the entire community across the world, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal said on Thursday.

Sukhbir Badal said in his post on X that it has reopened the deep wounds inflicted on traumatised innocent Sikhs and he strongly condemned the failure of investigating agencies in this case. As president of Shiromani Akali Dal and as a Sikh, I assure the Sikh community that we will not let matters rest here and will continue to fight to deliver justice to the 1984 genocide victims, he said and added ``meanwhile, I want to ask what the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab and the earlier one in Delhi did to secure justice in this and similar other cases?''.

``The only contribution of Arvind Kejriwal & Co. so far has been to block the release of Sikh prisoners (Bandi Singhs) including Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana, Bhai Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar and others’’, Sukhbir Badal alleged.