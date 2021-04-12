SC rejects Wasim Rizvi's petition seeking ban on 26 verses from Holy Quran, imposes Rs 50,000 fine

Lucknow: Rejecting his petition to seek order for removing 26 verses from Holy Quran, the Supreme Court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the petitioner Wasim Rizvi, former Chairman of the UP Central Shia Waqf Board.

Justice R.F. Nariman heard Rizvi’s controversial petition on Monday and commented that the petition was frivolous and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Rizvi.

In his petition, Rizvi had sought to remove 26 verses from the Holy Quran. He claimed that these verses were written to promote violence and hatred against non-Muslims and pose a serious threat to sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country.

Muslim clerics all over the country had condemned the petition and a few FIRs were lodged against Rizvi.

Reacting on rejection of the anti-islamic petition, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali thanked the Apex Court saying that they had full faith in the judiciary.