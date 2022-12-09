Judges' Appointments: SC rejects plea seeking details of meeting, says 'Discussions shall not be in public domain'

Supreme Court of India | File

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea seeking details of a meeting on judges' appointments. While dismissing the plea the court said, "Discussions shall not be in public domain, only the final decision of the court will be uploaded on the website."

Details of a Collegium meeting on the nomination of two justices on December 12, 2018, that were never made public, were requested in a petition. The Right To Information Act request for the information was denied, and the petitioner, activist Anjali Bhardwaj, disputed the ruling.

"We do not want to comment on the same. The subsequent resolution was very clear. There is no substance in the petition; it deserves to be dismissed," said the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and four senior-most judges - Justices Madan B Lokur, AK Sikri, SA Bobde and NV Ramana, in a meeting took some decisions on the appointment of the judges and the information about the same meeting was not uploaded on the website. Theses decisions were later overturned.