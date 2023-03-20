SC rejects PIL for registration of live-in relationships with Centre; calls it 'hare-brained' idea

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

The Supreme Court dismissed a PIL seeking the establishment of norms for the registration of all live-in relationships with the Center on Monday, calling it a "hare-brained" idea.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud asked the petitioner's counsel, lawyer Mamta Rani, if she wanted to foster the security of these people or prevent them from entering into live-in relationships.

The petitioner, according to the counsel, wanted the relationship to be registered in order to improve their social security.

What Centre has to do with registration of live-in relationships?

"What does the Centre has to do with registration of live-in relationships? What kind of hare-brained idea is this? It is high time this court start imposing cost on petitioners who file these kinds of PILs. Dismissed," the bench also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said.

Rani filed the PIL in order to direct the Centre to develop rules for the registration of live-in relationships, citing an increase in crimes such as rape and murder allegedly committed by live-in partners.

The petition, which referred to the recent murder of Shraddha Walkar allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, also requested the establishment of rules and guidelines for the registration of such relationships.

PIL seeks information about each other available in live-in relationships

According to the PIL, registering live-in relationships would result in accurate information being available to both live-in partners and the government about each of them regarding their marital status, criminal history, and other relevant details.

Besides the increase in crimes like rape and murder, the plea said there has been a "huge increase in false rape cases filed by women wherein they claim to be living in live-in relationships with the accused, and it is always difficult for the courts to find out from the evidence whether the fact of living in live-in relationships is proved by the backing of evidence".