 SC Dismisses West Bengal Govt Petition And Pulls Up State EC On Poll Crisis: 'Holding Elections Cannot Be A License For Violence'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSC Dismisses West Bengal Govt Petition And Pulls Up State EC On Poll Crisis: 'Holding Elections Cannot Be A License For Violence'

SC Dismisses West Bengal Govt Petition And Pulls Up State EC On Poll Crisis: 'Holding Elections Cannot Be A License For Violence'

The Supreme Court remarked that the Calcutta High Court may have considered that deploying central forces, instead of requisitioning forces from neighboring states, would be a more viable option.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
SC Pulls Up State Election Commission On West Bengal Poll Crisis: Holding Elections Cannot Be A License For Violence |

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea by West Bengal government challenging the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in panchayat elections in West Bengal and refused to interfere with the HC order. The Supreme Court held a hearing on a plea by the state government challenging the Calcutta High Court's order regarding the deployment of central forces in panchayat elections in the state. The court examined various arguments presented by the parties involved in the case.

High Court's Reasoning for Central Forces Deployment

The Supreme Court remarked that the Calcutta High Court may have considered that deploying central forces, instead of requisitioning forces from neighboring states, would be a more viable option. The expenses for deploying central forces would be borne by the central government.

Elections Should Not Lead to Violence

The Supreme Court further emphasized that holding elections cannot serve as a license for violence. The court stressed the importance of conducting peaceful and fair elections, ensuring the safety of both voters and candidates.

Election Commission Has Not Done Anything Incorrect: Advocate Meenakshi Arora

Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora, representing the West Bengal State Election Commission, informed the Supreme Court that the observation claiming that the commission had not taken any action was incorrect. Arora clarified that the state election commission can request forces from the state government but does not have the authority to requisition forces directly.

Responsibility of State Election Commission

The Supreme Court reiterated that it is the responsibility of the state election commission to conduct elections that are free and fair. The court questioned the maintainability of the petition, as it argued that the origin of the forces deployed should not concern the State Election Commission.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, representing one of the respondents, highlighted that there are genuine concerns regarding the state's situation. Salve suggested that the true agenda behind the petition was not a genuine concern about deployment but rather an attempt to prevent the deployment of central forces.

Read Also
West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari Moves Calcutta HC Over 'Non-Requisition' Of Central Forces For Rural...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Manipur High Court Directs State Authorities To Provide Limited Internet Access To Public Amid...

Manipur High Court Directs State Authorities To Provide Limited Internet Access To Public Amid...

Kerala: 9-Yr-Old Girl Severely Injured After Stray Dogs Attack Her In Kannur; Disturbing Video...

Kerala: 9-Yr-Old Girl Severely Injured After Stray Dogs Attack Her In Kannur; Disturbing Video...

Kedarnath Temple 'Gold Turning Into Copper?': Uttarakhand Govt Orders Probe To Look Into '₹ 125 Cr...

Kedarnath Temple 'Gold Turning Into Copper?': Uttarakhand Govt Orders Probe To Look Into '₹ 125 Cr...

SC Dismisses West Bengal Govt Petition And Pulls Up State EC On Poll Crisis: 'Holding Elections...

SC Dismisses West Bengal Govt Petition And Pulls Up State EC On Poll Crisis: 'Holding Elections...

WHO Singles Out 7 Made-In-India Syrup Amid Probe Into Tainted Medication Related To Over 300 Deaths

WHO Singles Out 7 Made-In-India Syrup Amid Probe Into Tainted Medication Related To Over 300 Deaths