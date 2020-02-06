SC: No stay on Maratha quota, hearing March 17

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the reservation in Maharashtra to the Maratha community in education and government jobs but agreed to hold the final hearing on it from March 17 without allowing any adjournment.

A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta felt the stay was unnecessary since "already there is an order that appointments will be subject to the outcome on the petition" challenging the Maratha reservation.

The Bench was hearing two appeals, including one filed by J Laxman Rao Patil, challenging the Bombay High Court's order on June 27, upholding the constitutional validity of the Maratha quota.