SC Holds Abrogation Of Article 370 Valid: 10 Major Takeways

New Delhi: Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir constitutionally valid, asks Election Commission of India to conduct elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by 30 September 2024.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud read out his majority judgment, and on behalf of justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant. Following are the 10 key take aways from the judgement that CJI read out.

1) J&K became integral part of India, this is evident from Articles 1 and 370 of the Constitution

2) SC need not adjudicate on validity of presidential proclamation in J&K as petitioners have not challenged it

3) Article 370 of Constitution was temporary, president's power to revoke it still exists

4) We hold the president seeking concurrence of union and not state is valid, all provisions of Indian constitution can be applied to J-K

5) We direct that steps be taken by EC to conduct elections of J&K Assembly by Sep 30, 2024

6) We direct that restoration of statehood in Union Territory of J&K shall be done at the earliest

7) We uphold validity of decision to carve Union Territory of Ladakh out of Jammu and Kashmir

9)Every decision taken by Centre on behalf of state during presidential rule can't be challenged

10) J&K does not have internal sovereignty different from other states of the country