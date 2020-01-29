SC dismisses Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Singh's petition challenging mercy plea rejection

Supreme Court dismissed Delhi gangrape convict Mukesh Singh's plea challenging the rejection of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The apex court has also said that there is no merit in the contention, alleged torture can't be a ground, all documents were placed before the President and he had taken them into consideration.

.A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice R Banumathi and also comprising Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Ashok Bhushan had heard the arguments in the matter on Tuesday. Four people -- Mukesh Kumar Singh, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Vinay Kumar Sharma, and Akshay Kumar Singh -- are facing execution on February 1 in the matter.