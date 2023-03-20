SC directs all High Courts to establish online RTI portal within 3 months

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked all High Courts to establish online RTI portals as already done by it.

𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻 𝟯 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵𝘀, 𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗲𝗳 𝗝𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀: 𝗦𝗖 𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗿 𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘀

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala also asked registrar generals of High Courts to seek directions from their respective Chief Justices for establishment of such portals for district judiciary.

"We direct all High Courts to establish online RTI portals within 3 months from today. High Courts can formulate adequate provisions to facilitate supply of adequate information. Information to be passed onto the secretary generals of High Courts for administrative directions from the Chief Justices (of High Courts). Same directions to be sought from Chief Justice for the district judiciary," the Court directed.

𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗳𝗲𝘄 𝗛𝗖𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗧𝗜 𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗹𝘀: 𝗦𝗖

During the hearing on Monday, the top court noted that 18 States had filed their replies. Further, the Court also noted that only very few High Court have online RTI portals.

"After a lapse of 17 years, some High Courts still await to operationalize the websites for this pupose. Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa High Courts have established website for RTI. Karnataka uses the State govt portal," the Court said in its order.

It, therefore, directed all other High Courts to follow suit and establish their RTI portals.

Read Also RTI activist seeks details of backlog of interim bail petitions pending before SC registry