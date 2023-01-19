SC Collegium reiterates recommendation for appointment of gay advocate Saurabh Kirpal as Delhi HC judge

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday reiterated their stand in recommending senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a judge of the Delhi HC.

The top court pointed out that it would be "manifestly contrary to constitutional principles" laid down by the SC to reject his candidature because he is gay.

If confirmed, he will be the country's first openly gay judge on a judicial court.

"The fact that Mr. Saurabh Kirpal has been open about his orientation is a matter which goes to his credit. As a prospective candidate for judgeship, he has not been surreptitious about his orientation.

"In view of the constitutionally recognized rights which the candidate espouses, it would be manifestly contrary to the constitutional principles laid down by the Supreme Court to reject his candidature on that ground," the Collegium comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph said.

Proposal pending for 5 years

Kirpal stated on November 17 that his elevation had been delayed "at least since 2017" due to his sexual orientation. Kirpal's name was put forward as a Delhi High Court judge by the Collegium five years ago. Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal then presided over the HC Collegium.

The Swiss national partner is the reason

One of the main reasons for the Centre's denial of his elevation "It appears to be the Swiss national partner of the 50-year-old lawyer." According to some reports, a report by the Intelligence Bureau claimed that his European partner could become a security threat.

