SC Collegium recommends 3 new chief justices for HCs, transfers 2

The collegium is headed by Chief Justice of India, U.U. Lalit.

IANSUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
SC Collegium recommends 3 new chief justices for HCs, transfers 2 | Photo: Representative Image

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of two Chief Justices of high courts and elevation of three judges as Chief Justices of three high courts.

In a statement, the apex court said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 28th September, 2022 has recommended transfer of the following Chief Justices of high courts: Justice S. Muralidhar from Orissa High Court to Madras High Court and Justice Pankaj Mithal from Jammu and Kashmir High Court to Rajasthan High Court."

Justice Muralidhar's parent high court is Delhi High Court, and Justice Mithal's is Allahabad High Court.

In another statement, the court said that at the same meeting, the Collegium also recommended elevation of three judges of high courts: Justice Jaswant Singh, presently judge of Orissa High Court, as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court; justice P.B. Varle, presently judge of Bombay High Court, as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court; and, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, as Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The collegium also recommended the three high court judges: Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra from Uttarakhand High Court to Jharkhand High Court; Justice K. Vinod Chandran from Kerala High Court to Bombay High Court; and, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh from Jharkhand High Court to Tripura High Court.

