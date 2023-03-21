 SC asks Centre to study other alternatives of 'death by hanging' while hearing pleas on its unconstitutionality
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSC asks Centre to study other alternatives of 'death by hanging' while hearing pleas on its unconstitutionality

SC asks Centre to study other alternatives of 'death by hanging' while hearing pleas on its unconstitutionality

The orders were given while hearing a petition seeking a painless end for convicts on death sentence.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
SC asks Centre to study other alternatives of 'death by hanging' while hearing pleas on its unconstitutionality | File Photo

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to look into 'less painful' punishment than death by hanging. As per an NDTV report, the apex court has asked authorities to list out alternatives to hanging by neck.

The Centre will collect information and initiate a discussion on the topic. Attorney General R Venkataramani has been asked to come back to the court with any study on the impact of death by hanging.

The orders were given while hearing a petition seeking a painless end for convicts on death sentence.

Lethal injections an alternative

As an alternate, lethal injections were also discussed by the bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and CJI DY Chandrachud. The bench has called for research as to which chemical would be used if lethal injection option is considered.

The CJI said, "We will have to see if this option satisfies the test of proportionality and if there is another way which can be adopted, then if death by hanging can be declared as unconstitutional."

Read Also
Delhi shocker: Monkey mercilessly tied to a tree & hanged to death; police register case after...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SC asks Centre to study other alternatives of 'death by hanging' while hearing pleas on its...

SC asks Centre to study other alternatives of 'death by hanging' while hearing pleas on its...

Will Sharad Pawar's NCP's national party status remain intact? Poll body to review today

Will Sharad Pawar's NCP's national party status remain intact? Poll body to review today

Watch: Amritpal Singh spotted at Toll Plaza on Saturday; switched cars, changed clothes after...

Watch: Amritpal Singh spotted at Toll Plaza on Saturday; switched cars, changed clothes after...

CBI wants red corner notice against Mehul Choksi to be restored

CBI wants red corner notice against Mehul Choksi to be restored

Meet Padma Lakshmi; Kerala’s first transgender lawyer

Meet Padma Lakshmi; Kerala’s first transgender lawyer