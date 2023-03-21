SC asks Centre to study other alternatives of 'death by hanging' while hearing pleas on its unconstitutionality | File Photo

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to look into 'less painful' punishment than death by hanging. As per an NDTV report, the apex court has asked authorities to list out alternatives to hanging by neck.

The Centre will collect information and initiate a discussion on the topic. Attorney General R Venkataramani has been asked to come back to the court with any study on the impact of death by hanging.

The orders were given while hearing a petition seeking a painless end for convicts on death sentence.

Lethal injections an alternative

As an alternate, lethal injections were also discussed by the bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and CJI DY Chandrachud. The bench has called for research as to which chemical would be used if lethal injection option is considered.

The CJI said, "We will have to see if this option satisfies the test of proportionality and if there is another way which can be adopted, then if death by hanging can be declared as unconstitutional."