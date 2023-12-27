Editor Saurabh Dwivedi Rubbishes Rumours Of Quitting The Lallantop: 'I Am Right Here...'

Saurabh Dwivedi, the founding editor of The Lallantop, a Hindi news and media web portal owned by the India Today Group, dismissed speculations about his departure from the company on Tuesday. Earlier, rumours circulating on social media suggested that Dwivedi had chosen to step down from his role at the web portal to pursue a new career.

A post on social media site X had gone viral on Tuesday. In this post, the author had written, "News is flying in Film City that Gamchhadhari editor Saurabh Dwivedi has resigned from Lalantop, speculations about going into politics or films."

Not going anywhere: Dwivedi

As the post began to attract attention and social media users raised questions about the popular anchor-journalist, he took to his X handle to provide clarification.

"I am right here. Not going anywhere. Right now I am enjoying sharing the stories of the country. If I don't enjoy Twitter, I don't come here at all. Avoid rumours," Dwivedi wrote.

यहीं हूँ. कहीं नहीं जा रहा. अभी देस की कहानियाँ बांचने में लुत्फ़ आ रहा है. ट्विटर पर लुत्फ़ नहीं आता तो यहाँ न के बराबर आता हूँ.

अफ़वाहों से बचें. — Saurabh Dwivedi (@saurabhtop) December 26, 2023

More about Saurabh Dwivedi

Saurabh Dwivedi is an Indian journalist and the founding editor of The Lallantop Show, a Hindi news and media web portal under the ownership of the India Today Group. Renowned for his distinctive news presentation style, characterized by simplicity and colloquial language, Dwivedi hosts several popular shows on The Lallantop YouTube Channel, including The Lallantop Show, Duniyaadiar, and Netanagari.

His extensive professional background includes stints with Aajtak, Star News, Dainik Bhaskar, and Nav Bharat Times. Dwivedi's influence extends to his participation as a keynote speaker at the Jaipur Literature Festival held from the 19th to the 28th of February 2021. Additionally, he has shared his insights on platforms such as TEDx Talks.