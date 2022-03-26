Satish Mahana to be elected as Uttar Pradesh Assembly speaker: Report

Lucknow: Satish Mahana an eight-time MLA is likely to be the new speaker in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, as per report.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel will administer the oath to pro-tem Speaker Ramapati Shastri. The newly elected MLAs will be administered their oath on March 28-29.



As per India Today report, Satish Mahana may be declared the new Speaker in the Assembly on March 30.

In Yogi Adityanath's first cabinet, Satish Mahana served as the Minister of Industrial Development.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:00 AM IST