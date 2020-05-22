Sanjay Jha tests positive for coronavirus, says will home quarantine self for next 12 days

Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Friday said that he was tested positive for for coronavirus and will home quarantine self for next 12 days.
Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Jha said he was asymptomatic. "I have tested positive for Covid-19. As I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days. Please don’t underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable," he said.
