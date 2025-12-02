Sanchar Saathi Row: Can Users Delete Government App? Here's What Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Said; Video

Jyotiraditya Scindia | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Amid ongoing controversy over the Sanchar Saathi app, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified that the app is optional as citizens who do not want the app can delete it at any time.

“It is our duty to introduce this app to everyone. Keeping it on their devices or not is up to the user... It can be deleted from the mobile phone just like any other app,” Scindia stated. He said that the app would enable customers to ensure safety.

Dismissing the Opposition’s claims, the Union Minister said the app does not enable snooping or call monitoring. "You can activate or deactivate it as per your wish. If you don't want Sanchar Saathi, you can delete it. It is optional... It is about customer protection. I want to clear all misconceptions,” he stated.

On the debate around Sanchar Saathi app, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "When the opposition has no issues, and they are trying to find some, we cannot help them. Our duty is to help the consumers and ensure their safety. The Sanchar…

The Union Minister also hit out at the Opposition for criticising the government over the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT’s) directive.

“When the Opposition has no issues, and they are trying to find some, we cannot help them. Our duty is to help the consumers and ensure their safety. The Sanchar Saathi app enables every consumer to ensure their safety... Sanchar Saathi portal has more than 20 crore downloads, and the app has more than 1.5 crore downloads,” the Union Minister said.

Highlighting the benefits of the Sanchar Saathi app, Scindia said that the app enabled the disconnection of nearly 1.75 crore fraudulent mobile connections. “Around 20 lakh stolen phones have been traced, and around 7.5 lakh stolen phones have been handed over to their owners, all because of Sanchar Saathi,” he added.

According to the Ministry of Telecommunication, the directions issued on November 28 aim to safeguard citizens from purchasing non-genuine handsets, enable easy reporting of suspected telecom misuse, and improve the effectiveness of the Sanchar Saathi initiative.

The ministry said implementation must be completed within 90 days, with manufacturers required to submit a compliance report within 120 days. The Sanchar Saathi portal and app allow users to verify handset authenticity through the IMEI number, report fraudulent communications or stolen devices, check mobile connections in their name, and access trusted contact details of banks and financial institutions.

Sanchar Saathi is a snooping app, and clearly it's ridiculous. Citizens have the right to privacy. Everyone must have the right to privacy to send messages to family and friends without the government looking at everything.



It's not just snooping on the telephone. They're… pic.twitter.com/omw2XlD5pq — Congress (@INCIndia) December 2, 2025

The Opposition alleged that the app would encroach into the citizen’s privacy. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Sanchar Saathi a snooping app. She alleged that the Narendra Modi government is turning the country into a dictatorship rule.