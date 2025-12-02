What Exactly Does The New Sanchar Saathi App Do? How It Works, & Why It’s Mandatory On Every Phone In India Moving Forward | FPJ

The Indian Government has issued a directive to all private phone manufacturers to pre-load the Sanchar Saathi app onto all new phones. This app essentially is being positioned as a cybersecurity app that will enable users to find their lost phones, report malicious links and suspected frauds, and essentially help crimes such as digital arrest and more. However, netizens are outraged by this move, and are calling it a ‘blatant assault on their privacy and freedom’. They are even linking this new app to the Pegasus spyware, calling out the government’s malicious intent of gaining unrestricted access to calls and other private data on the phone.

While the debate heats up, OEMs are given 90 days to ensure that this mandate is followed. All manufacturers, including Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Samsung, will have to follow this mandate announced by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

What is the Sanchar Saathi app?

Launched in January 2025, the Sanchar Saathi app operates both as a mobile app and a web portal, giving citizens tools to verify if a phone handset is genuine (via its IMEI), report suspicious calls/messages, report lost or stolen phones, block or blacklist such phones, and review all mobile connections registered in their name.

According to its app store listing, the Sanchar Saathi app is a citizen centric service offered by the DoT to empower mobile subscribers, strengthen their security and increase awareness about services offered by the government. The app is available to download on Android and iOS devices through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, respectively.

The services offered by the Sanchar Saathi app include:

1. Chakshu – Report suspected fraud communications

2. Block your lost/ stolen mobile handset – takes requests for blocking mobiles phones if they are lost or stolen.

3. Know mobile connections in your name

4. Know genuineness of your mobile handset

5. Report incoming international call with Indian number

The app has a simple registration process that verifies users through a few details and an SMS verification process. This process takes less than a minute. After the registration process, users are able to access these five services immediately, at no cost.

At first launch, the phone asks for permissions for notifications and that’s all. It does not ask for access to call logs or camera or microphone. The phone also asks you your preferred language as well. DoT says that the app is available in 23 languages including Marathi, Hindi, Odia, and more.

Sanchar Saathi app new Pegasus spyware?

Many social media users drew parallels between the Sanchar Saathi mandate and the Pegasus spyware controversy that rocked India in 2021. Critics questioned whether the app could be used for mass surveillance, despite government assurances that it's designed solely for cybersecurity and fraud prevention. Technology journalist Arvind Gunasekar also called the move controversial and asked a pertinent open-ended question, "Unrestricted access to our phones?!"

Indian Government says app will only be used for fighting fraud

The government has defended the move as necessary to combat rising cybercrimes and mobile theft. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) India highlighted the app's achievements, stating that Sanchar Saathi has helped recover over 700,000 lost and stolen phones, blocked more than 30 million fraudulent connections, and prevented 1.35 crore spoofed international calls.