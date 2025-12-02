Sanchar Saathi Face-Off In Parliament: Congress Calls It ‘Snooping App’, BJP Hits Out; Who Said What

Mobile | Representational App

New Delhi: A fresh controversy erupted over the Centre's latest directive to mobile companies to install the Sanchar Saathi mobile app in all handsets manufactured or imported in India. The Central government claimed that with the help of this app citizens will be protected from cyber fraud and helped to recover their lost phone. However, the Opposition slammed the Centre's move, alleging state surveillance. The Opposition leaders are also demanding the rollback of the directive.

"Mobile handsets bearing duplicate or spoofed IMEI pose serious endangerment to telecom cybersecurity. Spoofed/tampered IMEIs in the telecom network lead to situations where the same IMEI is working in different devices at different places simultaneously and pose challenges in action against such IMEIs. India has a big second-hand mobile device market," the Ministry of Communications said.

Reactions From Opposition Leaders:

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called Sanchar Saathi a snooping app. She alleged that the Narendra Modi government is turning the country into a dictatorship rule.

"Sanchar Saathi is a snooping app, and clearly it's ridiculous. Citizens have the right to privacy. Everyone must have the right to privacy to send messages to family and friends without the government looking at everything," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"It's not just snooping on the telephone. They're turning this country into a dictatorship in every form. The Parliament isn't functioning because the government is refusing to discuss anything. It's very easy to blame the Opposition, but they're not allowing any discussion on anything, and that's not democracy. A healthy democracy demands discussion, and everybody has different views, and you hear them out," she added.

Congress's Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury said that the app would not only affect personal life but also hamper business and commerce.

"India has one of the highest percentages of cybercrime. Not just personal life, but this app will affect business and commerce too," Chowdhury told news agency PTI.

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala compared Sanchar Saathi to Israel's Pegasus spyware or North Korea's REDFLAG app.

"Modi Govt now makes ‘SANCHAR SAATHI APP’ mandatory on every cellphone. (Is it official Pegasus or akin to REDFLAG App of North Korea on every cellphone?)," Surjewala said.

Congress MP KC Venugopal called it an attack on privacy. “It is an attack on privacy. This is what it seems to be. In the name of helping the people, the BJP is trying to attack the privacy of the common people,” he said.

“We have had an experience with Pegasus here in India. The government is trying to put surveillance on all the people of the country through this app,” he added.

CPI-M MP John Brittas said, “The Sanchar Saathi app on mobile handsets is a blatant invasion into the privacy of the people and violation of the 2017 Puttaswamy judgment of the Supreme Court. Pre-installed, no removal; that means it's mandatory for 120 crore instruments.”

Here’s What BJP Leaders Said About The App:

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday responded to the Opposition's criticism of the Sanchar Saathi app. He urged parties not to create disruptions in Parliament and assured that the government is open to debate on all issues.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "They don't need to dig out issues. A list of businesses has been prepared, and there are many issues. We will have a debate on the issues raised by the Opposition as well, and think about how we need to move ahead. They don't need to find new issues and disturb the Parliament."

He emphasised that while every concern holds significance, using them to block Parliament proceedings is "not right." "All issues are important in their own place, but if you use these issues as a weapon to stall the Parliament, it is not right... We will hold talks with Opposition leaders. I am in touch with them already... We are not belittling their issues, but there are many issues in the country, not just one," he said.

BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Both the privacy and security of people are very important. The problem with Congress is that it has become a machinery of espionage. It carried out spying on its own Home Minister and Finance Minister. As a result, they have developed a habit of questioning any measure related to people’s privacy and security because they see thieves everywhere."

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal hailed the app. “It is a clear and transparent app, and the government’s step against cyber fraud is commendable,” Jaiswal stated.

According to the Ministry of Telecommunication, the directions issued on November 28 aim to safeguard citizens from purchasing non-genuine handsets, enable easy reporting of suspected telecom misuse, and improve the effectiveness of the Sanchar Saathi initiative.

The ministry said implementation must be completed within 90 days, with manufacturers required to submit a compliance report within 120 days. The Sanchar Saathi portal and app allow users to verify handset authenticity through the IMEI number, report fraudulent communications or stolen devices, check mobile connections in their name, and access trusted contact details of banks and financial institutions.