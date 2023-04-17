 Same-sex marriage an urban elitist concept: Union govt to Supreme Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSame-sex marriage an urban elitist concept: Union govt to Supreme Court

Same-sex marriage an urban elitist concept: Union govt to Supreme Court

The Union government pointed out that further creation of rights, recognition of relationships, and giving legal sanctity to such relationships can be done only by the legislature, and not by the judiciary.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Same-sex marriage an urban elitist concept: Union govt to Supreme Court | Representative Image

New Delhi: Calling marriage an “exclusively heterogenous institution”, the Union government on Monday again opposed granting legal sanction to same-sex marriage, and said the question of considering it equal to the existing concept of marriage “seriously affects the interests of every citizen”.

A court order recognising same-sex marriages would mean a virtual judicial rewriting of an entire branch of law, the government argued, adding that the Court must refrain from passing such “omnibus orders”.

Read Also
Same-sex marriage: Five-judge bench led by CJI to hear pleas from April 18
article-image

5-judge Constitution Bench to hear cases

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and Justices SK Kaul, Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha, is set to hear a clutch of petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages on Tuesday.

Calling the petitions “mere urban elitist views for the purpose of social acceptance,” the Union government in its submission to the top court said that Parliament will have to take into account “broader views and voices of all rural, semi-rural and urban populations, views of religious denominations keeping in mind personal laws as well, and customs governing the field of marriage together with its inevitable cascading effects on several other statutes”.

Read Also
Keeping fingers crossed, Bhopal's queer community awaits SC verdict on same-sex marriage
article-image

The matter “raises critical issues as to whether questions of such a nature, which necessarily entails the creation of a new social institution, can be prayed for as a part of the process of judicial adjudication”, it contended.

Union govt contends creation of rights, recognition can be done by legislature

The Union government pointed out that further creation of rights, recognition of relationships, and giving legal sanctity to such relationships can be done only by the legislature, and not by the judiciary.

“It’s purely a matter of legislative policy under Entry 5 of List III of Schedule VII of the Constitution, which ought to be determined by the appropriate Legislature only,” the Union government emphasised.

Read Also
Supreme Court to take up cases of same-sex marriages
article-image

Union govt said right to personal autonomy doesn't include recognition of same-sex marriage

The government further argued that the creation or recognition of a new social institution altogether “cannot be claimed as a matter of right/choice, much less a fundamental right”. The right to personal autonomy does not include a right for the recognition of same-sex marriage and that too by way of judicial adjudication, the Union government said.

Which social relationships will be legally recognised will be decided by the representatives of the people, the submission stated, adding that they are the “appropriate democratic institution” keeping in mind “the sanctity attached to the institution of marriage in the country, the societal ethos, cherished values in the concept of family, and other such relevant considerations”.

According to the Constitution, the courts do not replace the policy of the legislature with its own. The exercise should only be “what is the law” and not “what the law should have been”, the government added.

Read Also
Indian Psychiatric Society backs LGBTQIA+ marriages ahead of SC hearing; read full letter here
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Same-sex marriage an urban elitist concept: Union govt to Supreme Court

Same-sex marriage an urban elitist concept: Union govt to Supreme Court

Tatya Tope’s death anniversary: His role in 1857 uprising

Tatya Tope’s death anniversary: His role in 1857 uprising

Advocate files plea in Supreme Court seeking independent probe in killing of Atiq Ahmed & brother...

Advocate files plea in Supreme Court seeking independent probe in killing of Atiq Ahmed & brother...

Delhi excise policy case: Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia

Delhi excise policy case: Rouse Avenue Court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia

Bihar: Death toll in Motihari hooch tragedy rises to 26

Bihar: Death toll in Motihari hooch tragedy rises to 26