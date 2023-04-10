Indian Psychiatric Society backs LGBTQIA+ marriages ahead of SC hearing | Representative Image

The Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) on Sunday issued a statement in support of legalizing same-sex marriage in India.

The IPS gathered scientific data from countries where same-sex marriage and adoption have been legalised to prove that there is no scientific basis for the belief that queer persons cannot marry or be parents, according to The Hindu.

Positive impact of legalizing same-sex marriage on mental health

According to the IPS statement, individuals on the LGBTQIA spectrum should be treated like all citizens of the country and enjoy all civil rights like marriage, adoption, education ad employment.

According to the report, the IPS stated that discrimination which prevents these rights may lead to mental health issues and that legalizing same-sex marriage can have a positive impact on the mental health of individuals on the LGBTQIA spectrum.

Scientific research supports same-sex marriage and adoption

The IPS statement is based on scientific research conducted in countries like the UK, the USA, the Netherlands, and Taiwan, where same-sex marriage and adoption by LGBTQIA couples have been legalised.

The research concluded that same-sex couples were not inept in adopting and fostering children. Children raised by same-sex couples did not systematically differ from other children on any outcomes, including emotional functioning, sexual preference, stigmatization, gender-role behaviour, behavioural adjustment, gender identity, and cognitive functioning.

IPS counters Indian Government’s stand on same-sex marriage

The IPS statement, reportedly, counters the Indian government’s stand on same-sex marriage. The IPS argues that there is no evidence to indicate that individuals on the LGBTQIA spectrum cannot partake in civil rights like marriage, adoption, education, and employment.

The IPS further stated that a child adopted into a same-gendered family may face challenges, stigma, and/or discrimination along the way and therefore it is imperative that, once legalised, such parents bring up the children in a gender-neutral, unbiased environment.

Importance of sensitizing social units

The panel comprising of Dr Alka Subramanyam, Dr Arabinda Brahma, and Dr Vinay Kumar stressed on the importance of sensitising social units like families, communities, schools, and society in general, to protect and promote the development of such a child, and prevent stigma and discrimination at any cost.

IPS' statement significant step towards recognition of queer community

The IPS statement is a significant step towards the recognition of the rights of the LGBTQIA community in India. The statement, which is based on scientific research, highlights that there is no evidence that queer persons cannot have marry or raise children which is crucial because it debunks the misconceptions held by public about the queer community.