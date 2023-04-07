 Keeping fingers crossed, Bhopal's queer community awaits SC verdict on same-sex marriage
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalKeeping fingers crossed, Bhopal's queer community awaits SC verdict on same-sex marriage

Keeping fingers crossed, Bhopal's queer community awaits SC verdict on same-sex marriage

Marriage equality would be a step closer to equality, says queer activist

Minal TomarUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping their fingers crossed, the queer community in Bhopal is eagerly waiting for April 18, when a five-judge bench will hear the same-sex marriage case.

It has been around five years since the Supreme Court made the historic decision to scrap Article 377 and decriminalise homosexuality. However, marriage rights for the LGBTQIA+ community is a battle yet to be conquered.

The decision of the SC following the proceedings on April 18, will determine the extent of personal and matrimonial rights for the LGBTQIA+ community in India.

On one hand, where the LGBTQIA+ lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or questioning community is fighting for matrimonial rights, the Centre has opposed same-sex marriage in the Supreme Court, stating that marriage between a biological man and woman is a holy union, a sacrament, and a “Sanskaar” in India.

In 2018, when the SC decriminalised homosexuality, the former CJI Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar’s judgement quoted the German poet Arthur Schopenhauer: "I am what I am, so take me as I am". But until now, the rainbow community has been fighting for equality.

However, India isn’t the only country where the rainbow community, despite being legal, is deprived of marriage rights. The statistics show that homosexuality is decriminalised in around 133 countries, but only 32 of the has legalised same-sex marriagl.

Marriage rights will be a step towards equality

Aditya Tiwari, a queer activist, told Free Press,"Legalising same-sex marriage would require an overhaul of India’s legal system, and while marriage wouldn’t be the end of the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in India, implementation of an anti-discrimination law is even more crucial—it would be a major step towards equality".

He added, "Marriage equality would be a step closer to equality. India decriminalised Section 377, and the nation has seen many progressive decisions in terms of LGBTQ+ rights—but there’s so much work to be done".

Read Also
Bhopal: 18-year-old dies, his friends critical after their speeding car hits divider, overturns on...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Leader of opposition Govind Singh takes jibe at Scindia, urges BJP to make him CM for four...

MP: Leader of opposition Govind Singh takes jibe at Scindia, urges BJP to make him CM for four...

Bhopal: Humanity is born to live but Jesus was born to die for all, said Archbishop AAS Durairaj

Bhopal: Humanity is born to live but Jesus was born to die for all, said Archbishop AAS Durairaj

MP: Crop loss survey of 689 farmers yet to be done in Sehore

MP: Crop loss survey of 689 farmers yet to be done in Sehore

Keeping fingers crossed, Bhopal's queer community awaits SC verdict on same-sex marriage

Keeping fingers crossed, Bhopal's queer community awaits SC verdict on same-sex marriage

MP: Meet Sidhi police officer who serves dry fruits to traffic violators, instead of challans

MP: Meet Sidhi police officer who serves dry fruits to traffic violators, instead of challans