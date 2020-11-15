'Salute Nathuram Godse with gratitude': Andhra BJP leader's tribute to Gandhi's killer sparks outrage

An Andhra Pradesh BJP leader on Sunday triggered massive outrage with his tweet paying tribute to Nathuram Godse on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's killer.
Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was hanged to death on November 15, 1949. Godse assassinated Gandhiji on January 30, 1948 and was sentenced to death on February 10, 1949 after an year-long trial.
In a tribute to Godse, Andhra BJP leader Rameshnaidu Nagothu said, "Today, on his death anniversary, I salute #Nathuram_Godse with outmost gratitude. The true and one of the greatest patriot ever born in bharatbhoomi!"
Nagothu's tweet triggered a huge outrage on Twitter with twitterati asking the BJP if it was the party's official stand.
A section of right wing Hindutva leaders have always defended Godse for his views and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Some rabid organisations openly celebrate Godse on his birth annivarsary and even on Gandhi Jayanti.
Godse shot dead Mahatma Gandhi in the chest as the latter made his way to a prayer meeting. After Gandhi's death, the Hindu Mahasabha faced flak and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha was banned for some time.
Over the years, many have attempted to paint Godse in a different light. While there was an attempt to make a film titled 'Desh Bhakt Nathuram Godse', others elevated him to divine status. In 2017, the Hindu Mahasabha had laid a foundation stone for a temple in his name, despite the refusal of the Gwalior district administration to permit construction.
Last year, the Hindu Mahasabha observed the anniversary of the hanging of Godse and his prime collaborator Narayan Apte as Balidan Diwas in Gwalior.
The photographs of the duo were garlanded, and the Hindu Mahasabha activists also performed their Aarti in the program held at the Hindutva outfit’s office in Gwalior.
