'Salute Nathuram Godse with gratitude': Andhra BJP leader's tribute to Gandhi's killer sparks outrage

An Andhra Pradesh BJP leader on Sunday triggered massive outrage with his tweet paying tribute to Nathuram Godse on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's killer.

Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi, was hanged to death on November 15, 1949. Godse assassinated Gandhiji on January 30, 1948 and was sentenced to death on February 10, 1949 after an year-long trial.

In a tribute to Godse, Andhra BJP leader Rameshnaidu Nagothu said, "Today, on his death anniversary, I salute #Nathuram_Godse with outmost gratitude. The true and one of the greatest patriot ever born in bharatbhoomi!"

Nagothu's tweet triggered a huge outrage on Twitter with twitterati asking the BJP if it was the party's official stand.

See some of the tweets here: