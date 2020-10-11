'He was an agent of Mountbatten...': Subramanian Swamy after Twitter user praises Nathuram Godse

On Sunday morning, Godse became the topic of yet another Twitter debate, and for some time, was a trending topic on the social media site. And while some tried to call him the "real hero" of India, others were most certainly not having it.

"Godse was the Real Hero of India not Gandhi. Godse knew that Gandhi was wavering NOT in favoring Hindus so Godse had no choice but to save India. Godse knew if Gandhi lives any longer than it would be bad for Hindus & India. Don't get me wrong, Gandhi was Good BUT Godse was GOD," a Twitter user had claimed a few days ago.

While some accused the user, whose Twitter bio identifies her as an activist and author, of posting deliberately sensational comments to gain a following, others began a heated debate.

"Are u serious? Praising a murderer, a killer who assassinated Gandhi? With friends like u , India doesnt need enemies. I suppose u also celebrate Dr. King’s assassination as well as Lincoln’s murder (sic)," asked Canadian journalist and author Tarek Fatah.

This in turn prompted BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy to weigh in, contending that Godse was an "agent of Lord Mountbatten.

"Godse by killing Gandhiji empowered Nehru-who in turn blamed Home Minister Sardar Patel by word of mouth. He banned RSS and defamed Hindutva forces. Thus Godse was defacto, if not dejure, an agent of Mountbatten who was hell bent on restraining Gandhiji from dissolving Congress," Swamy opined while responding to Fatah's post.

