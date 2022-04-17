Salman Khurshid meets men who torched his house entrance last year, says 'we talked and decided to be friends'

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said he met the men who torched the entrance of his house in Nainital in November last year over his book in which he drew a comparison between Hindutva and terror outfits like the ISIS. After meeting them, Khurshid said they felt bad and have decided to be friends.

Taking to Twitter, the former Union Minister wrote, "Met with young men who torched my house entrance over my book. We talked and decided to be friends in peace. They felt bad about the event but went away pleased with our becoming friends."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Salman Khurshid had got embroiled in a controversy after he launched his book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times'.

A passage 'The Saffron Sky' in the book read: "Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."

Several political leaders had condemned Khurshid for his book including Union ministers.

Complaints had also been filed against Khurshid for allegedly defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism.

As a reaction to all this, Khurshid's residence in Uttarakhand's Nainital was vandalised. Sharing pictures and videos on Facebook, Khurshid had written, "I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism? So such is the debate now. Shame is too ineffective a word. Besides I still hope that we can reason together one day and agree to disagree if not more."

Later, 21 people have been booked in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 09:15 PM IST