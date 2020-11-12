Salim Ali birth anniversary: Remembering the 'Birdman of India'

November 12 marks the 124th birth anniversary of 'Birdman of India' - Salim Ali. His birthday is celebrated as National Bird Day in India.

Born on 12 November 1896, Salim Ali was an Indian ornithologist and naturalist. He was the first Indian to conduct systematic bird surveys across India and wrote several bird books that popularized ornithology in India.

He was a well-known environmental crusader who often stood for the protection of wildlife.

Salim Ali was introduced to the serious study of birds by W. S. Millard, secretary of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) where his uncle Amiruddin was a member.

Minister of Environment, Prakash Javdekar today took to Twitter to pay tribute to the veteran ornithologist on his birth anniversary.