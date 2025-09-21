 Saket Court Sends Businessman Samir Modi To One-Day Judicial Custody After Police Interrogation
Samir Modi was in police custody in connection with an alleged rape case and was interrogated for three days. He was arrested on September 18. On September 19, the court granted a two-day remand of Samir Modi to the Delhi police.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
Samir Modi |

New Delhi: Saket court on Sunday remanded the businessman in one-day judicial custody after he was produced before the court after two days' police custody in an alleged rape case.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class Astha Sharma remanded Samir Modi in one-day judicial custody till Monday. His bail is listed for a hearing tomorrow.

Delhi police sought judicial custody of Samir Modi. Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, along with Shailendra Singh, appeared for Samir Modi.

The court had asked the police to enquire about the complaint filed by the accused, Samir Modi. The court had conducted the hearing in camera (closed room hearing). His bail plea is listed for hearing tomorrow before the Sessions court.

Earlier, on September 18, Samir Modi was remanded for one day on police remand.

During the bail yesterday, the senior advocate had raised a question about how an LOC can be opened within 5 days of an FIR. An FIR was registered on September 10.

Samir Modi went to London on a return ticket on September 14, and he was detained at the airport and came back on September 18. Senior counsel submitted.

