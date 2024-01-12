 'Saho Mat, Daro Mat': Congress Releases Anthem For Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (Video)
The "anthem" was shared on all the social media handles of the party with a video that features protesting women wrestlers, glimpses from Rahul Gandhi's Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Congress leader's interactions with farmers and labourers.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
The Congress on Friday said the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is being organised by the party to raise voice against the "injustice" of the last 10 years, as it released a "Nyay anthem" with the tagline "Saho Mat, Daro Mat (do not suffer, do not be scared)".

Sharing the "anthem" on X, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi: "We will reach every house until we get the right to justice. Street, locality, till Parliament, until we get the right to justice. Do not suffer, do not be afraid!"

In a post on the microblogging platform, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is to raise voice against the injustice of the last 10 years. Its theme song has been released today. Listen and share it with as many people as possible."

The march led by Gandhi is scheduled to start from Manipur on Sunday and conclude in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

The yatra will travel through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states, including Arunachal Pradesh, and the Congress believes that it will prove to be as "transformative" as Gandhi's earlier cross-country march.

