Saharanpur: Man 'practicing' as doctor for 10 years arrested after MBBS degree found to be fake

Saharanpur: Police has arrested a man, Om Pal Sharma, practicing as a doctor since 10 years, after his MBBS degree was found to be fake. "He had forged the degree of a Rajesh R, a practicing doctor in Bengaluru and had been 'practicing' since 10 years," Saharanpur SP (rural) said.

The accused had registered under Karnataka Medical Council and also worked on contract at a government hospital.

"He had registered his nursing home under Ayushman Bharat Yojana and claims to have conducted 70,000 operations," SP (rural) added. Further investigation in the matter is underway.