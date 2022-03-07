Russia-Ukraine war: PM Modi to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon, sources told news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The telephonic talks will follow PM Modi's scheduled conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

PM Modi's interaction with the two leaders comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from Ukraine, facing attack from Russia. PM Modi had spoken to Putin earlier too when the war began.

India has brought back its over 15,920 nationals on 76 flights under evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' that was launched following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, officials said on Sunday, while around 700 students are still trapped in Sumy, waging a grim battle for survival with supplies depleting fast and exit routes to safety blocked by fierce fighting.

Meanwhile, a special flight, carrying 160 Indian evacuees from Ukraine, landed in Delhi on Monday from Budapest in Hungary.

The Air Asia flight, which evacuated the citizens, evacuated the stranded students from Hungary and landed at the airport at around 4-4.30 am.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 11:20 AM IST