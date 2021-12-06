'Russia-India defence cooperation is important': Russian Defence Minister

New Delhi: Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu on Monday stressed the importance of defence cooperation between India and Russia and said that ties in this field are important for the relations between the two countries.

Shoigu made these remarks during the India-Russia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

The discussions were held among Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and their Russian counterparts.

"Russia-India defence cooperation is important for the relations between our two countries during these times," Shoigu said in his opening remarks. "I am confident Russia and India will help in enhancing regional security," he added.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart also signed the agreements for the procurement of 6,01,427 7.63x39mm assault rifles AK-203 through Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd, under the military-technical cooperation arrangement for 2021-31.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Both countries are expected to sign more than 10 agreements following annual talks between PM Modi and President Putin.

These agreements will be in the fields of space, culture, science and technology, defence etc

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 02:45 PM IST