e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in second and final Test in Mumbai to clinch series 1-0India reports 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active caseload currently stands at 98,416Maharashtra logs 7 new cases, heightens scrutinyDelhi's air quality remains 'very poor' category, AQI at 311
Advertisement

Delhi

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 02:35 PM IST

'I appeal to people to not panic': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over Omicron scare

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi reported its first case of the COVID-19 variant Omicron.
ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI Photo

Advertisement

New Delhi: In view of the emergence of the COVID-19 variant Omicron, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people to be cautious and wear masks while stepping out of their houses.

"I just want to appeal to people to not panic. I am monitoring the situation. I chaired a review meeting last week also. We will make all available resources like beds, medicines, equipment to tackle the virus. I just want to appeal to the citizens to wear masks always while stepping out," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi reported its first case of the COVID variant Omicron.

Earlier on November 30, Kejriwal had chaired a review meeting with Health Minister Satyendra Jain and senior officials on the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, amid concerns over the new variant 'Omicron'.

ALSO READ

Ayodhya, epicentre of Mandir politics, gives mixed results in Assembly polls Ayodhya, epicentre of Mandir politics, gives mixed results in Assembly polls

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 02:35 PM IST
Advertisement