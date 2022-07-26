Ruckus continues in Rajya Sabha: 19 opposition MPs suspended for rest of the week

19 opposition Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the week, for storming the well of the House and raising slogans | ANI

On Tuesday, the Parliament of India again devolved into chaos, as opposition MPs continues to protest and chant slogans opposing price rises, GST, the Agnipath scheme and other divisive issues. As a result, 19 opposition MPs have been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the week for disrupting the session today.

Earlier on Monday, four Congress MPs including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon session for their 'unruly behaviour and disrupting proceedings.'

The MPs were suspended according to Rule 374 on 'unruly and disrespectful behaviour towards the Chair.'

On Friday, the proceeding in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned several times amid a ruckus by Opposition members over issues of inflation, price rise and GST hike on daily essentials.

Both the Houses are witnessing continuous adjournments since the session has begun.

The house was adjourned for an hour today after the suspended opposition MPs did not leave and continued to protest.

The suspension of the 19 Rajya Sabha MPs is all but sure to anatgonise the opposition's even further against the government, over what they claim was an attempt to shut voices that question the ruling alliance.

Interestingly, unlike the 4 MPs who were suspended for the rest of the session on Monday, none of the 19 MPs suspended for the week today are from the Congress Party.

List of suspended MPs:

Sushmita Dev, Trinamool Congress

Mausam Noor, Trinamool Congress

Shanta Chhetri, Trinamool Congress

Dola Sen, Trinamool Congress

Santanu Sen, Trinamool Congress

Abhi Ranjan Biswar, Trinamool Congress

Md. Nadimul Haque, Trinamool Congress

M Hamamed Abdulla, DMK

B Lingaiah Yadav, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)

A.A. Rahim, CPI(M)

Ravihandra Vaddiraju, TRS

S Kalyanasundaram, DMK

R Girranjan, DMK

NR Elango, DMK

V Sivadasan, CPI(M)

M Shanmugam, DMK

Damodar Rao Divakonda, TRS

Sandosh Kumar P, CPI

Kanimozhi NVN Somu, DMK