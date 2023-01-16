Ruckus at Calcutta High Court: Bar Council of India team reaches Kolkata for probe

Calcutta High Court |

Kolkata: Two members of Bar Council of India, Ashok Kumar Raizada and Vandana Kaur Grovar, reached Kolkata on Sunday to inquire about the untoward incident at Calcutta High Court on Jan 9 when a section of lawyers blocked the bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha.

Talking to media, the members said that they will visit the High Court on Monday.



According to sources, the fact-finding team will also talk to necessary people and submit the report of the incident within this week.

It may be noted that on Jan 9, a section of lawyers had protested against the Calcutta High Court Justice Rajashekar Mantha, claiming that he was ‘biased’.



A ruckus started and also a political blame game after a section of lawyers blocked the entrance of his bench.

Earlier that day, posters stating Justice Mantha to be ‘disgrace to the judiciary’ were put up outside his residence in Jodhpur Park in South Kolkata.



A day after the incident, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court said that some sections of people are trying to ‘intimidate’ the judiciary in West Bengal.

