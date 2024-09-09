RSS Signals Disapproval Of Modi’s 'Divine Powers' Claim: A Telling Rift In BJP-Sangh Relationship; VIDEO

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat subtly criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statements. | File Photo

In a striking development, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)—the ideological bedrock of India’s ruling party—has repeatedly taken the unusual step of reprimanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Initially, the RSS criticized the PM for his perceived negligence of the Manipur crisis and later voiced concerns over his exclusionary approach towards minorities. The latest in this series of rebukes involves a pointed response to Modi's recent claim of a new realization of having acquired extraordinary powers after his mother’s death.

Modi’s statement, which he made in an interview suggesting that he possesses powers beyond those of a typical mortal, has drawn significant backlash from the opposition, who have seized on it to paint the PM as narcissistic and megalomaniacal.

An echo of this sentiment comes from unexpected quarters as the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that no one should equate themselves with divine entities, suggesting that the public should make their own judgments. This statement is seen as a direct critique of Modi’s apparent self-aggrandizement and the personality cult that has grown around him.

Senior journalist Neerja Chowdhury posits that the RSS’s public disapproval of Modi signals a deliberate distancing. She argues that while the RSS remains a powerful and enduring organization, its support—or lack thereof—can significantly impact the BJP’s fortunes, as evidenced by the party’s performance in recent Lok Sabha elections. Chowdhury notes that the RSS's tepid backing of the BJP’s campaign suggests a strategic recalibration.

This episode underscores an ongoing tension between the BJP and its ideological parent, the RSS. While this is not the first instance of such discord, the RSS’s role in moderating the BJP’s leadership remains a crucial dynamic. The extent to which the top leadership of the BJP will accommodate these internal constraints is yet to be fully seen, raising questions about the future of this complex relationship.