RSS-affiliate awards 'Sewa Ratna' to Ratan Tata | PTI

The RSS-affiliated Sewa Bharti on Friday awarded Ratan Tata and Chalasani Babu Rajendra Prasad the 'Sewa Ratna' for their work in the field of philanthropy.

Twenty-four other dignitaries and institutions were also awarded for their selfless social service at a function here attended by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retired), it said in a statement.

"The meaning of service can be learned from Sewa Bharti, it is an organisation that resembles selflessness. Someone who has no one has Sewa Bharti," Singh said in a statement.

Ratan Tata was unable to attend the function.

The distinguished personalities were awarded on the basis of "priceless contribution in social work or providing funds for social development", Sewa Bharati said in the statement.