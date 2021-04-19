Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for healthcare workers to expire on April 24, govt promises new plan soon

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for the healthcare workers who lose their lives in the line of COVID-19 duty is set to expire on April 24. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday announced that all claims under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) will be settled by the Insurance Company till April 24, after which a new dispensation will be provided to cover 'Corona Warriors'.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry said that it is already in talks with the Insurance Company for the new scheme to cover COVID-19 warriors.

"The claims under PMGKP will be settled by the Insurance Company till 24th of April 2021. Thereafter a new dispensation will be provided to cover the Corona Warriors, for which the Ministry is in talks with the Insurance Company (New India Assurance)," it tweeted.