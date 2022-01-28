RRB-NTPC exam: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assures candidates to address their concerns

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday assured the candidates/aspirants to address their concerns over the recent railway recruitment tests, which have triggered protests in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

“We will handle the issues and grievances of candidates/aspirants with utmost sensitivity”, said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Concerns have been raised by some candidates over the process of shortlisting of candidates for the second stage of the ongoing recruitment examination under RRBs Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 01/2019 (for Non-Technical Popular Categories - Graduate and Under-graduate) - results of which were announced on January 14.

Speaking over this issue, Vaishnaw said that the matter will be handled with sensitivity. A high-power committee comprising senior officials to look into these concerns has already started receiving representations of candidates/aspirants. Senior Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) officials are meeting groups of students and taking their representations. The Minister assured the candidates/students that all their problems will be resolved with utmost sensitivity and they need not get confused/influenced by anyone's words, a release from the Ministry of Railways read.

Articulating the issue of number of candidates to be shortlisted for the 2nd stage of exam, the Minister informed that as an old Railway practice the number of candidates to be called for NTPC Second Stage Exam was only 10 times the number of approved vacancies. This number of calling 10 times of the number of vacancies was increased to 15 times the number of vacancies in CEN 03/2015 and 20 times the number of vacancies in CEN 1/2019, so that more and more students get a chance to write the exam, the release read.

Elaborating further, Vaishnaw said that “if you look at each category, 20 times students/candidates have been selected in each category”. The issue is that more than one candidate has applied in more than one category. Since a 2nd Stage consists of CBT of five different levels and a candidate can be shortlisted for more than one level as per eligibility, merit and option, the lists of 7 lakh roll numbers will have some names appearing in more than one list. The Minister said that this issue can be sorted out and there is no need to hit the road or set the train or fire as the Railway infrastructure is public property.

Earlier, former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urged the Railway Minister to quickly redress apprehensions about the exam.

Prasad said he spoke in detail about the issue with Vaishnaw.

The Patna MP also appealed to the protesting students, who have vandalised railway properties, including setting train coaches on fire, to maintain peace, saying they have to serve the same railways after getting job.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:42 PM IST