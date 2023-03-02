RPF constable held for allegedly molesting foreign woman on Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express

Kanpur: An on-duty RPF constable Jitendra Singh has been arrested for allegedly molesting a female foreigner on Tejas Express, going from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.
According to GRP station in-charge R K Dwivedi the incident happened with the woman while traveling from Delhi to Lucknow in coach number one-1 of Tejas Express. A case has been registered against the accused RPF constable at GRP Kanpur Central Police Station.
The station in-charge said that the arrested constable has been sent for medical examination before he is taken to court.
Singh is a resident of Firozabad and has been posted at the Central Station for about one-and-a-half years.
(With inputs from IANS)
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)