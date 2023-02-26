e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: RPF personnel saves life of man attempting suicide

“I was completely disturbed, I just wanted to end my life,” the man said.

Sherine RajUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo
Mumbai: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on Saturday evening saved a 27-year-old man who was attempting suicide on the tracks of Nalasopara railway station. The man was allegedly in depression due to a pay cut at his workplace.

According to the RPF, during the routine patrol around 5.00pm, a man was seen talking on the phone and walking towards Virar side. He was trying to jump in front of a train, which was heading towards him. However, head constable Rao Manjre pulled him away and stopped him from taking the extreme step.

The police personnel then took him to the RPF office and tried to calm him down. The man, a resident of Bandra East, revealed that he was under immense mental stress as there was a recent pay cut in his salary.

“I was completely disturbed, I just wanted to end my life,” he told the officers.

The police then contacted his family members, after which his cousin brother residing in Virar came to pick him up.

“The youth are undergoing tremendous mental pressure and do not think twice before taking any harsh decisions. Talking to family members or counsellors can surely help. If anyone witnesses odd behaviour of people at railway platforms, do approach a nearby officer and alert them,” said an RPF official.

