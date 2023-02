Mumbai: RPF personnel saves life of youth attempting suicide on Nalasopara railway tracks

Representative Image

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a 27-year-old youth from attempting suicide on the tracks of Nalasopara railway station on Saturday evening after he fell into depression due to a pay cut at his work place.

๐—ฌ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜๐—ต ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฒ๐—ป ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฝ๐—ต๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฒ, ๐˜€๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฏ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ธ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐˜๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฑ๐˜€ ๐—ฉ๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ ๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ

According to the RPF, while patrolling the station, around 5 pm one youth was seen talking on the phone and sobbing while jumping from platform number 2 and walking towards Virar side while sobbing bitterly.

๐—ฌ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜๐—ต ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜€ ๐˜๐—ฟ๐˜†๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ท๐˜‚๐—บ๐—ฝ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—ณ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป

A train was heading towards his direction and he was trying to jump in front of it. Meanwhile head constable Rao Manjre saw the youth and ran towards him, pulling him away from the train.

The police personnel then took him to the RPF office and tried to calm him down. The youth who was a resident of Bandra East, revealed that he was under immense mental stress as there was a recent pay cut in his salary. โ€œI was completely disturbed, I was not understanding what to do, I just wanted to end my life,โ€ he told the officers.

๐—ฃ๐—ผ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐˜†๐—ผ๐˜‚๐˜๐—ต'๐˜€ ๐—ณ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ถ๐—น๐˜†, ๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—บ ๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ

The police then contacted his family members, after which his cousin brother residing in Virar came to pick him up. The police explained him the situation and handed him over.

โ€œThe youth are undergoing tremendous mental pressure and do not think twice before taking any harsh decisions. Talking to family members or counsellors can surely help. If anyone witnesses odd behaviour of people at railway platforms, do approach a near by officer and alert them,โ€ said an RPF official.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines