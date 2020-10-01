Roll of ‘honour’: Maha tops in drug cases as per latest NCRB report

Maharashtra, which has seen 20 arrests in a drug related probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, registered the highest number of cases in 2019 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, show the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau.

The state registered a total 14158 “incidences”, out of which 13199 cases were of “possession of drugs for personal use/ consumption” and 959 of “possession of drugs for trafficking”. ‘Incidences’ are interchangeably used by NCRB in its data to indicate the number of registered FIR.

This is followed by Punjab (11,536) and Uttar Pradesh (10,198). A total of 72,779 cases were registered across the country under the NDPS Act under SLL which includes 45,503 cases of personal use and 27276 cases of trafficking. Under Liquor and Narcotics Drugs category, Gujarat, a dry state, registered 2,42,004 cases.

At 3.42 lakh kg, ganja topped the seizures followed by opium (4,488 kg), hashish (3,572 kg) and heroin.